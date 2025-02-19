In pics: Weifang, home to kite manufacturers

Xinhua) 15:30, February 19, 2025

Staff members check kite parcels at a kite making company in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Weifang is home to more than 600 kite manufacturers, with their annual output value exceeding two billion yuan (about 274.6 million U.S. dollars) and their products sold to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People view kite products at a kite making company in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

People view kite products at a kite making company in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Workers make kites at a company in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Workers make kites at a company in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

A worker makes kites at a company in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

A worker makes kites at a company in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

People fly kites to check the quality in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

People fly kites to check the quality in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

A staff member picks kite products at a kite making company in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

A staff member picks kite products at a kite making company in Wangjiazhuangzi Village of Fangzi District in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

