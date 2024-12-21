China's manufacturing industry accelerates intelligent transformation

Xinhua) 11:01, December 21, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's manufacturing sector is experiencing a rapid transformation towards intelligent manufacturing, with new industries mushrooming rapidly, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

China has established 50 international standards for intelligent manufacturing, and is home to over 6,500 intelligent manufacturing system solution providers, offering services that span the entire manufacturing sector, said the ministry.

With over 4.14 million 5G base stations, China has already achieved its 2025 target of 26 base stations per 10,000 people, representing the country's advanced infrastructure in intelligent technologies.

This rapid transition can be largely attributed to robust government policies. In a strategic move to build a number of high-level and iconic smart factories, Chinese authorities decided in October to roll out graduated cultivation for the smart factories at four levels.

Xin Guobin, vice minister of the MIIT, said that China will focus on nurturing a group of intelligent manufacturing solution providers that master core technologies and specialize in a niche industry, and drive further integration, innovation and large-scale 5G application in the manufacturing sector.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Hongyu)