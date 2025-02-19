China's Taklimakan Rally introduces new energy vehicle category for 2025 event

Xinhua) 13:30, February 19, 2025

URUMQI, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Taklimakan Rally will introduce a new energy vehicle category for the first time this year, an organizer announced during a press conference on Tuesday.

"One highlight in this year's event is the addition of a new energy vehicle category, emphasizing our support for and exploration of alternative energy vehicles," said An Pengxin, deputy general manager of Xinjiang Huanta Auto and Motorcycle Sports Club. "We're also inviting more international teams and enlisting International Automobile Federation (FIA) officials to ensure stricter enforcement of race rules."

The rally will kick off on May 20 in Aksu, northwestern China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and run for 13 days, covering a total distance of approximately 4,500 kilometers. This includes 10 special stages, spanning roughly 2,350 kilometers, where racers will tackle a challenging mix of terrains -- deserts, Gobi, and Yadan landscapes.

First held in 2005, the Taklimakan Rally has rapidly grown over the past two decades. It has been included in the FIA sporting calendar since last year, allowing global automotive manufacturers and clubs to register on the FIA website.

"With the event included in the FIA calendar, the quality of the race has improved. We expect this year's event to attract more international teams, racers, and spectators," said He Jiandong, vice president of the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China (CAMF).

