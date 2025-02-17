China's NEV output, sales surge in January
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) performed strongly, with production surging 29 percent year on year to 1.02 million units in January, industry data showed on Monday.
NEV sales grew rapidly by 29.4 percent year on year to 944,000 units in January -- accounting for 38.9 percent of total new vehicle sales last month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).
China's auto industry witnessed a steady start to the year, with both passenger car production and sales posting year-on-year increases in January.
Total passenger car output reached 2.15 million units last month, up 3.3 percent year on year, while sales grew 0.8 percent year on year to top 2.13 million units.
Meanwhile, China's auto exports rose 6.1 percent year on year last month, totaling 470,000 units in January.
Boosted by the implementation of pro-consumption measures, such as a consumer goods trade-in program, China's auto industry will continue to post stable development, said Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the CAAM.
Photos
- Salt-lake wetlands in N China's Shanxi flourish as winter haven for migratory birds
- Action figures related to Chinese animation blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' fly off shelves
- Urumqi in NW China's Xinjiang celebrates Lantern Festival with vibrant folk performances
- Sea of blooming tulips adds vibrant touch to Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
Related Stories
- Central Chinese city of Zhengzhou emerges as key NEV hub
- Chinese EV brands set ambitious target for 2025, with incentives to tap govt's trade-in programs
- Chinese NEVs shine at auto shows abroad
- More Chinese people driving home in NEVs for Spring Festival reunions
- China unveils first guidelines on NEV insurance
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.