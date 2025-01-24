Home>>
Buenos Aires to introduce Chinese electric buses to improve mobility
(Xinhua) 09:36, January 24, 2025
BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Argentine capital of Buenos Aires will soon get electric buses from China to improve urban mobility, Mayor Jorge Macri announced Wednesday.
"We want to be among the top 10 cities in the world for mobility," Macri said, introducing the new integrated urban mobility system. "We seek a future that is more connected, agile and efficient."
The city's first fully electric bus line will connect Plaza San Martin in the north to Lezama Park in the south, with 12 buses expected to begin operations in May. The first bus for testing is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, Macri said.
