New energy vehicles in use in China exceed 30 million
(Xinhua) 13:34, January 17, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows new energy vehicles at Seres Group's super factory in Liangjiang New Area, Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in use in China has continued to increase at a faster pace, reaching 31.4 million by the end of 2024, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Friday.
The figure marks a 260-fold surge over the past decade, which is attributed to the country's technological progress in the NEV industry, the improvement of charging infrastructure and Chinese people's growing eco-friendly awareness, according to the ministry.
