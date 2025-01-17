New energy vehicles in use in China exceed 30 million

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows new energy vehicles at Seres Group's super factory in Liangjiang New Area, Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in use in China has continued to increase at a faster pace, reaching 31.4 million by the end of 2024, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Friday.

The figure marks a 260-fold surge over the past decade, which is attributed to the country's technological progress in the NEV industry, the improvement of charging infrastructure and Chinese people's growing eco-friendly awareness, according to the ministry.

