Investigation underway into why U.S. Delta plane flipped on roof
NEW YORK, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Investigators have begun working to identify what caused a Delta Air Lines regional jet to flip on its roof while landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson International Airport, injuring 21 of the 80 people on the flight from Minnesota.
The passenger jet was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members and crashed as it was attempting to land around 2:15 p.m. local time, Delta said in a statement. The CRJ-900 regional jet had departed from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
Twenty-one passengers were transported to area hospitals on Monday, according to Delta, and 19 had been released by Tuesday morning. Of those injured, two adults were taken to two different trauma centers by air ambulance and one child as transported to a children's hospital, according to local officials.
Immediately after the crash, the busiest airport in Canada shut down all of its runways. The airport resumed departures and arrivals by 5 p.m. but cancellations and delays have since piled up.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. Secretary of State in Riyadh for talks on Trump's controversial Gaza plan, Ukraine
- Life-threatening cold expected as polar vortex stretches across U.S.
- U.S. tariffs pose "significant risks" to economy, says German central bank chief
- 3rd batch of illegal Indian immigrants in U.S. lands in northern India
- U.S. navy aircraft makes emergency landing in Philippines
- Experts warn Trump's tariffs could dampen global economy
- At least 8 dead in Kentucky as severe weather hits
- Trump to impose retaliatory tariffs on Canada, France over digital services taxes
- America's misguided 'tariff stick' adds burden to businesses and consumers
- Jeffrey Sachs: Trump's tariff policy bound to fail
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.