We Are China

Job fairs held across China to boost employment in spring season

Xinhua) 09:47, February 15, 2025

Job seekers attend a job fair held in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 13, 2025. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A total of 22,000 job fairs and public recruiting events were held across the country from mid-January to Feb. 11, offering some 15 million openings to job seekers.

A staff member (L) introduces her company to a job seeker at a human resources center in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Photo by Sun Lei/Xinhua)

A job seeker fills in personal information during a job fair held in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

Job seekers learn about openings at a job fair held in Zhumadian City of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Gong Huajing/Xinhua)

Job seekers attend a job fair held in Nanbu County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Li/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows job seekers attending a job fair held in Jiyuan City of central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

Staff members perform livestreaming during a job fair held in Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Wang Pulin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)