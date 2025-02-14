So, you're interested in China? | Forget 'Super Bowl Sunday', enjoy a 'Super Bowl Monday' in China!

For many Americans, one of the most important events of the year is the Super Bowl, the championship game for the National Football League, the U.S.' largest professional sports league. The game, which always occurs on a Sunday in February, fell on Feb. 9 this year.

Here in China, the viewing experience is quite different. The time difference means rather than a Sunday night competition, the game occurs Monday morning. That didn't stop many of the bars and restaurants across China's capital of Beijing from hosting live watch parties.

People's Daily Online reporters attended one of these watch parties, where they were treated to a breakfast buffet and coffee to go with the game rather than the customary chicken wings and pizza. Most inspiring was the melting pot of attendees, with people hailing from at least four different continents. The event truly showed just how international a city Beijing is, as well as the power of sports in bringing people together.

