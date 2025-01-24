So, you're interested in China? | More than just rednote, Chinese social media for 'TikTok refugees'

People's Daily Online) 17:42, January 24, 2025

TikTok-ban scare for users of the app in the United States created a wonderful opportunity for cross-cultural exchange, as tons of the app's users found their way to the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, or rednote.

The resulting sharing and conversations led to people across the world learning more about each other, and enjoying the separate but equally interesting social media cultures found in different countries. Even with TikTok currently returning to operations in the US, some of these "TikTok refugees" have decided to stick around on the app.

With that in mind, we thought it would be a good time to talk a bit more about the Chinese social media landscape, as there's a lot more to it than just sharing cat pictures and videos on rednote. Hopefully with this guide, you will be ready for the next social media migration!

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)