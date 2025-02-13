China builds over 2,100 "quiet communities" to combat noise pollution

Xinhua) 09:19, February 13, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has completed the construction of 2,132 "quiet communities" across the country as part of its efforts to tackle noise pollution, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to create residential areas with reduced noise levels to ensure improved sleep quality for residents, addressing one of the most common environmental complaints in urban areas.

The ministry has also expanded its noise-monitoring network, installing 4,005 automatic monitoring stations across 338 cities at or above the prefecture level by the end of 2024.

In a significant regulatory move, approximately 177,000 industrial enterprises have been brought under a noise-emissions permit system, which will achieve full coverage by the end of 2025.

In 2024, 11 provincial-level regions designated a total area of over 860 square kilometers as noise-sensitive building zones.

Urban noise levels have improved over the past five years, with compliance rates for both daytime and nighttime noise standards trending upward in designated functional zones, according to the ministry.

