Urban renewal revitalizes historical streets

Xinhua) 14:02, December 11, 2024

CHONGQING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- As night falls, neon lights and red lanterns light up Mountain City Alley, a popular tourist destination in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, renowned for its charming and scenic mountain views.

Few would imagine that this street, with centuries of history, once faced the threat of destruction.

Located in the downtown area of Yuzhong District, the alley is referred to as a "museum of architecture" due to its rich collection of structures from different dynasties. Visitors can find Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) city walls, former foreign consulate and church sites from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), as well as stilted buildings, courtyards and air raid shelters from more recent times.

Despite its historical significance, the street's condition deteriorated over time. Its crumbling buildings and uneven roads stood in stark contrast to the surrounding modern skyscrapers. With urbanization sweeping across Chongqing, it seemed inevitable that the street would be flattened to make way for new development.

However, thanks to efforts by the local government, the alley has been preserved and revitalized.

In 2018, a renovation project was launched to improve the infrastructure of the old street while maintaining the original look of its historic buildings.

As part of the initiative, the classrooms of an abandoned primary school were transformed into libraries and shops selling cultural and creative products. The old church was converted into a theater. Bars and cafés began to spring up along the street.

The makeover has attracted the younger generation, with the alley now welcoming an average of 20,000 visitors per day, according to Huang Heng, who is in charge of the renovation.

"People don't need a map to visit the alley because surprises are everywhere," said Jia Yufei, 21, a tourist, adding that the unique blend of historical charm and modern activities creates a joyful and memorable experience.

In addition to Mountain City Alley, many other old streets in Chongqing have undergone similar renovations.

Xiahaoli Ancient Street in Nan'an District, once abandoned as roads and houses fell into disrepair, has also been revived. Residents had mostly moved away, and when it rained, the muddy paths made walking difficult.

"We renovated 85 houses using traditional techniques, reviving the original character of the street. Now, more than 90 percent of these houses have been rented out for various businesses," said Lu Dianming, deputy director of the Nanan District Development Committee of Culture and Tourism.

In the first half of 2024, the renovated Xiahaoli Ancient Street received about 10,000 daily visits and generated a turnover of about 22 million yuan (about 3.06 million U.S. dollars).

Meanwhile, Zhengjie and Houbao blocks in the Nanping subdistrict, once vital transport hubs and military strongholds, had fallen into disuse. With the shift in urban development priorities and the challenges posed by aging infrastructure, these areas had gradually faded into obscurity.

A renovation initiative, launched in 2000, helped rejuvenate these blocks, turning them into a vibrant community blending vintage-style residences with a multi-functional commercial district offering entertainment, shopping and dining.

Across the country, similar renovation initiatives have been carried out in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin. These efforts are part of the broader urban renewal initiative, which aims to promote high-quality development and enhance urban livability, making cities more livable, smarter and more resilient, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

