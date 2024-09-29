Chinese political advisors call for supportive policies for urban renewal

Xinhua, September 29, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a remote meeting held by the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors suggested improving relevant land, fiscal, tax and financial policies to support the country's urban renewal and transformation, at a remote meeting held Friday in Beijing.

The seminar, held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Speaking at the meeting, Wang called on political advisors to participate in research and investigations on new urbanization and provide targeted advice regarding the topic. He also encouraged political advisors to help improve the public's understanding of urban renewal and respond to their concerns about the project.

The attendees to the meeting advised better reconstruction of existing buildings, as well as renovation of old communities and urban infrastructure. They also called for efforts to improve urban ecosystems and promote the protection and adaptive reuse of historic buildings and blocks.

