150 mln Chinese rural migrants obtain urban residency since 2014
(Xinhua) 13:07, August 27, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 150 million people have obtained permanent urban residency after moving from rural areas to cities in China since 2014, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.
People with permanent urban residency had accounted for 48.3 percent of China's total population by 2023, up from 35.9 percent by 2014, the ministry said at a press conference.
The ministry said all restrictions on permanent urban residency will be removed in cities with a permanent urban population of less than 3 million, adding that it will step up efforts to facilitate urban residency for eligible rural migrants to assist the country's urban-rural integrated development.
