CGCC celebrates 20th anniversary of fostering U.S.-China business

Xinhua) 08:46, February 13, 2025

People pose for a group photo during the "Twenty for Twenty" Recognition Ceremony to honor the remarkable twenty-year journey of the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC), at the CGCC's 20th anniversary gala in New York City, the United States, on Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Marking two decades of fostering economic cooperation, the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC) and the CGCC Foundation hosted a grand 20th anniversary gala in New York City on Tuesday.

Themed "Building Connections and Creating Opportunities," the celebration, which gathered 300 senior executives, government officials, and thought leaders, commemorated two decades of the CGCC's unwavering commitment to expanding cooperation and opportunities between the U.S. and Chinese business communities.

"Throughout the past two decades, the CGCC has grown from a small coalition of visionary businesses into the largest and most impactful independent, non-partisan, non-governmental chambers of commerce connecting the U.S.-China business communities," said CGCC chairman Hu Wei, also president and CEO of Bank of China U.S.A., in his opening speech.

"Our commitment to creating value, driving economic growth, and strengthening bilateral economic cooperation has never wavered. The theme of this evening -- Building Connections, Creating Opportunities -- captures the true essence of our mission and the shared aspirations that unite us," Hu said.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term former mayor of New York City, delivered a special video message congratulating the CGCC on its 20th anniversary.

Bloomberg praised the CGCC's tireless efforts in promoting U.S.-China trade cooperation and emphasized its indispensable role in fostering healthy bilateral relations.

He expressed gratitude to the attending companies for their contributions to trade, security and climate change, and reaffirmed Bloomberg's commitment to connecting China with global financial markets.

A significant highlight of the evening was the "Twenty for Twenty" Recognition Ceremony to honor the CGCC's remarkable twenty-year journey. During the ceremony, distinguished CGCC member companies and partners were invited to the stage for acknowledgments and to extend greetings to the guests.

Hu Wei, chairman of the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC), also president and CEO of Bank of China U.S.A., delivers his opening speech during the 20th anniversary gala of the CGCC in New York City, the United States, on Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term former mayor of New York City, delivers a special video message congratulating the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC) on its 20th anniversary in New York City, the United States, on Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng speaks during the 20th anniversary gala of the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC) in New York City, the United States, on Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

