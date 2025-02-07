Chinese industry chamber urges US to resolve differences via dialogues as American firms, consumers pay price for tariffs

Global Times) 14:10, February 07, 2025

(Photo/Xinhua)

The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) said on Friday it strongly opposes the US' unilateral move to impose tariffs on goods imported from China, stating that the practice is a serious violation of WTO rules, in response to the US' imposition of a 10 percent additional tariff on Chinese imports under the pretext of the fentanyl issue, which took effect on Tuesday.

"This will not help the US solve its own problems and will do harm to normal China-US economic and trade relations," the CCCME said in a statement posted on its official WeChat account.

Trade between China and the US has long been close-knit, delivering substantial benefits to businesses and consumers on both sides. The new tariffs will directly increase enterprises' costs, and disrupt supply chain stability, causing harm not only to Chinese exporters but also hurting the interests of American importers and consumers, the chamber stressed.

"Trade is not a zero-sum game; cooperation and mutual benefit is the only right path to development. We call on the US to abandon trade protectionism and resolve trade differences through fair and equal dialogue, ensuring an open, fair, and stable international trade environment," the chamber said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Xian Jiangnan)