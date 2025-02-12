China reveals names of moon-landing spacesuit, manned lunar rover

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Wednesday unveiled the names of the moon-landing spacesuit and manned lunar rover for the country's manned lunar exploration missions.

The moon-landing spacesuit is named Wangyu, meaning gazing into the cosmos, and it echoes the name of the country's extravehicular spacesuit, Feitian, which means flying into space, according to the CMSA.

It represents that after realizing the goals of spaceflight and establishing China's space station, the country's manned space program has embarked on a new journey of venturing to the moon and deeper space.

The name also signifies the country's steadfast commitment to the peaceful use of space and its contribution to building a community with a shared future for humanity through the development of its space endeavors.

The manned lunar rover is called Tansuo, meaning to explore the unknown. This name reflects the lunar rover's mission and practical value in aiding the Chinese people to uncover the moon's mysteries, said the agency.

The name also symbolizes the innovative spirit and pursuit of discovery of China's manned space program.

The two names were selected from about 9,000 proposals solicited from the public.

China plans to land its astronauts on the moon before 2030 for scientific exploration. Two carrier rockets will be launched to send a manned spacecraft and a lunar lander into lunar orbit. The spacecraft and lunar lander will rendezvous and dock with each other, and then astronauts will enter the lander.

Upon the lander's arrival on the moon's surface, astronauts will drive the lunar rover for scientific exploration. According to the previously disclosed mission design, the manned lunar rover will have functions such as manned driving and riding, lunar surface movement, positioning support, and safety assistance, which can help astronauts in movement, communication, and exploration.

Currently, research and development endeavors concerning both Wangyu and Tansuo are progressing smoothly, the CMSA stated.

