China approves new lunar sample research applications from institutions

Xinhua) 09:28, December 30, 2024

A researcher shows a lunar sample retrieved by the Chang'e-6 mission at the lunar sample laboratory in the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's space agency has released the approved list for the eighth batch of lunar sample research applications, allowing applicants to borrow samples returned by both the Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 missions.

A total of 8,550.4 milligrams of lunar samples will be lent to 18 researchers from 16 research institutions, the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center under the China National Space Administration said Friday.

The institutions include the China University of Geosciences (Beijing), the University of Hong Kong, the Macau University of Science and Technology, Beihang University and Wuhan University, among others.

China's Chang'e-6 mission collected 1,935.3 grams of samples from the far side of the moon for the first time in human history. Meanwhile, the Chang'e-5 mission retrieved about 1,731 grams of lunar samples.

China has maintained a positive and open attitude and welcomes scientists from all countries to submit applications in accordance with the relevant procedures, said Ge Ping, deputy director of the center.

In July 2021, China delivered the first batch of lunar samples to research institutions. So far the country has lent seven batches of lunar samples for institutions to carry out study in fields such as lunar surface process, volcanic activity age, lunar evolution process, and mineral and volatile composition.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)