Continental Tires Hefei Plant chief shows full confidence in Chinese market

The Continental Tires Hefei Plant, a subsidiary of the German company Continental, demonstrates full confidence in the Chinese market as well as for China's current business environment, according to Zhou Yuan, the vice general manager of the Continental Tires Hefei Plant.

In an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online, the manager stated that the principle of focusing on and developing within the Chinese market, has guided their decision to further expand capacity in Hefei with the Phase IV project, building on the foundation of Phase III.

He noted that, based on the close economic ties between Anhui and Lower Saxony, the location of Continental's headquarters, and the sincerity and support offered by the Hefei government for their development, they chose to build the Hefei plant. In addition, Hefei is one of the most promising cities in terms of development potential. They believe it's the right decision to develop in Hefei.

"We can also see that, in the past few years, China is also dedicated to developing its automobile manufacturing industry. Particularly so in the development of electric and new energy vehicles, where it has already become a global leader. We believe that through strong collaboration, the automotive industries in both countries will move towards broader horizons," said Zhou.

(Cao Mengfan and Huang Rui, as interns, also contributed to this video.)

