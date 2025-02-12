China willing to promote AI development with other countries: Chinese Vice Premier

Xinhua) 08:07, February 12, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and a vice premier of the State Council, poses for a group photo with heads of state and government and high-level representatives from more than 30 countries, along with leaders of international organizations, after the AI Action Summit in Paris, France, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

In facing the opportunities and challenges brought about by the development of AI, Zhang called on the international community to jointly advocate for the principle of developing AI for good, to deepen innovative cooperation, strengthen inclusiveness and benefits, and improve global governance.

PARIS, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with other countries to promote development, safeguard security, share achievements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Zhang Guoqing said in Paris on Monday.

Zhang is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and a vice premier of the State Council. He made the remarks in his speech at the AI Action Summit, which was held from Feb. 10 to 11.

Delegates attend a plenary session at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, at the Grand Palais, in Paris, France, on Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

AI has become an important driving force for the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, Zhang said. China has always participated in global cooperation and governance on AI with a highly responsible attitude, he underlined.

In October 2023, President Xi Jinping introduced the Global Initiative for AI Governance, which proposed China's solution and contributed China's wisdom for the AI development and governance, Zhang noted.

In facing the opportunities and challenges brought about by the development of AI, Zhang called on the international community to jointly advocate for the principle of developing AI for good, to deepen innovative cooperation, strengthen inclusiveness and benefits, and improve global governance.

He also invited developer communities from around the world to participate in the upcoming 2025 Global Developer Conference, scheduled from Feb. 21 to 23 in Shanghai, China.

During the AI Action Summit in Paris, heads of state and government and high-level representatives from more than 30 countries, along with leaders of international organizations, jointly signed a Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and the Planet.

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and a vice premier of the State Council, in Paris, France, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

When meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, Zhang said China is ready to work with France to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries, and push for further development of China-France relations over the next 60 years. He conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Macron.

Meanwhile, Macron expressed his gratitude to President Xi for sending a special representative to participate in the AI Action Summit. He reaffirmed that France firmly upholds strategic autonomy and is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China to jointly safeguard peace and stability, and tackle global challenges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)