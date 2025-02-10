Chinese telecoms, brokerages and carmakers adopt DeepSeek’s AI model, showing rapid application

10:26, February 10, 2025 By Chi Jingyi ( Global Times

After technology companies rushed to adopt DeepSeek's artificial intelligence (AI) models, businesses in other industries such as telecoms, brokerages and automobiles have also scrambled to integrate the firm's AI models. The rapid application of AI models will not only accelerate the digitalization of relevant industries, but also form an ecosystem to further boost AI technology advancement, an analyst said.

Among the latest developments, China's three main telecom operators have been fully connected to the open-source large models of DeepSeek, realizing applications in multiple scenarios and multiple products, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in a post on Saturday.

The promotion of the widespread application of AI technology is among the actions to implement the AI Plus initiative and enrich the supply of applications, the MIIT said in the post, detailing telecom operators' usage of AI to carry out innovative services during the Spring Festival holidays.

For example, China Telecom leveraged the interactive capabilities of digital humans to bring customers a more convenient experience. Other companies also utilized AI and 5G technologies to enhance their digital capabilities, providing high-precision positioning services and empowering smart driving navigation for the Spring Festival travel rush, according to the MIIT.

Meanwhile, a number of brokerage firms such as Industrial Securities, Sinolink Securities and Guoyuan Securities also carried out integration with DeepSeek's AI models, according to a China Fund News report on Saturday.

By introducing large AI models, securities firms can enhance their research efficiency and improve the quality of their customer service, Yang Delong, chief economist at Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund, told the Global Times on Sunday.

"There are several major application scenarios: investment research, customer service, investment advisory, IT operations, risk control, and marketing," said Yang.

In addition, several automakers have also announced the completion of the integration of DeepSeek AI models with their cars' intelligent systems. Geely was among the first automakers to announce the integration of its own AI model with the DeepSeek-R1 model, according to Hongxing News on Sunday.

The rapid adoption of DeepSeek's models showed that the scale effect of AI large model application is emerging, which will accelerate the digitalization process of various industries and promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the physical economy, Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.

"AI large models are capable of processing vast amounts of data, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of business operations. Meanwhile, AI large models can replace human resources in some labor-intensive, repetitive tasks, thereby lowering operational costs," said Wang. "The large-scale application of AI large models in industries will also provide feedback to AI developers, forming an ecosystem for AI technology development."

Zhang Xiaorong, director of the Beijing-based Cutting-Edge Technology Research Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday that the application of AI large models will prompt various industries to accelerate their digital transformation and enhance their overall competitiveness, while also promoting the development of new business forms and models.

According to an analysis released by Haitong Securities, the series of AI models from DeepSeek are opening up a new paradigm of AI development through a "high-performance with low-cost" model, and the era of comprehensive AI implementation is expected to accelerate with its promotion.

Zhang also noted that industries' adoption of AI large models will bring about expanded application scenarios of AI and promote technological innovation.

Such a development in the AI field is also in line with China's broad plan to promote the innovative development of the digital economy. "We will step up R&D and application of big data and AI, and launch an AI Plus initiative," read the 2024 Government Work Report. It was one of the tasks listed to strive to modernize the industrial system and develop new quality productive forces at a faster pace.

