China to boost senior-friendly tourism with more specialized train services

Xinhua) 14:04, February 11, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday unveiled an action plan to expand and improve senior-friendly tourism train services, in its latest bid to create more inclusive and enjoyable travel experiences for the elderly.

The initiative, jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce and eight other government agencies and state-owned enterprises, aims to enrich the tourism market, promote service consumption, and cater to the growing demand for elderly-friendly travel options.

Part of the initiative will include the collection of input from the public to identify demand for senior tourism train services amid efforts to introduce various types of customized travel products.

Measures will be taken to upgrade the trains to be more age-friendly, green and comfortable, which will also be supported by China's large-scale equipment upgrade and consumer goods trade-in program, and to develop themed travel routes and products tailored to seniors.

The action plan also advocates for improved coordination between tourism trains and scenic spots, encouraging local tourist destinations to offer tailored services such as reservations, green channels, transportation connections, and dedicated reception services for senior travelers.

