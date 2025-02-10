China's trade-in campaign for consumer goods in full swing during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 16:42, February 10, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese consumers made the most of the country's trade-in campaign, which covers goods such as mobile phones, home appliances and automobiles, during the recent Spring Festival holiday, with mobile phone sales surging by 182 percent year on year, official data showed on Monday.

The trade-in sales volume of automobiles, home appliances, furniture and digital products reached 8.6 million units during the holiday from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, with total sales exceeding 31 billion yuan (about 4.32 billion U.S. dollars), according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

During the Spring Festival period, provincial-level regions such as Beijing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Henan, Hubei and Guangdong all achieved trade-in sales exceeding 1.5 billion yuan, placing them among the top performers nationwide.

China started to offer subsidies for electronic products trade-in from Jan. 20 as the country expanded the scope of consumer goods trade-in program to further boost consumption, which provides consumers with up to 500 yuan a piece on the purchase of digital products.

