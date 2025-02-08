Liupanshui City makes efforts to develop ice-and-snow economy
Visitors experience skiing at a ski resort in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2025. Liupanshui City has made efforts to unleash its advantage in ice-and-snow tourism resources to ramp up the development of ice-and-snow economy. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
