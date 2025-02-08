Trump says he is ending Biden's security clearances, daily intelligence briefings

Xinhua) 10:15, February 08, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is ending former President Joe Biden's security clearances and stopping his daily intelligence briefings.

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump noted that Biden suffers from poor memory and couldn't be trusted with sensitive information.

Trump also pointed out that Biden "set this precedent" in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community to stop then ex-president Trump, from accessing details on national security, "a courtesy provided to former Presidents."

Shortly after taking office in 2021, Biden said he did not believe Trump should have access to intelligence briefings because of his "erratic behavior" and worries that he might disclose sensitive information to others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)