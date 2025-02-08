New York live poultry markets shut down to rein in bird flu

Xinhua) 08:56, February 08, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that live poultry markets in New York City, and Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau counties would be shut down for five days to combat the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Those markets have been ordered to sell down all inventory and complete cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Seven HPAI cases were detected in markets in Queens, The Bronx, and Brooklyn boroughs during routine surveillance since Jan. 31, according to a release by the New York State government.

"While there is no immediate threat to public health and no known cases of HPAI in humans in New York State, we support the Department of Agriculture and Markets' latest proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease between animals and humans by temporarily closing live bird markets in New York City and surrounding counties," said New York State Health Commissioner James McDonald.

Those who have regular contact with livestock and wild birds should safeguard their health by wearing personal protective equipment when in contact with these animals, according to McDonald.

