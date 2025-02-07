Home>>
Trump says Gaza Strip would be turned over to the U.S. by Israel at the conclusion of fighting
(Xinhua) 09:53, February 07, 2025
WASHINGTON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that the Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting.
