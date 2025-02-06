Lawsuit accuses U.S. University of California of illegally giving admissions preference to Black, Latino students

NEW YORK, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. federal lawsuit accuses the University of California (UC) of illegally considering race when accepting new students, alleging that the system's long-term growth of Black and Latino enrollment would not be possible under a state law prohibiting the use of race in admissions and a Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action, reported the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in California's Central District federal court on behalf of Asian American and white students who are considering applying to UC campuses as first-year applicants, transfers or law students. It alleges that UC gives "discriminatory preferences to non-Asian racial minorities" in violation of Proposition 209, the Constitution's equal protection clause and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says groups that receive federal funding cannot racially discriminate.

On Tuesday, a UC representative said officials had not been served with the suit. "If served, we will vigorously defend our admission practices. We believe this to be a meritless suit that seeks to distract us from our mission to provide California students with a world-class education," said a statement from UC.

UC, like all public educational institutions in the state, is barred from considering race in admissions under Proposition 209. The 1996 ban prompted a drop in admissions of Black and Latino students at UCLA and UC Berkeley, the two most competitive UC schools. Their admission numbers have rebounded over the years as the university developed more holistic admissions practices and outreach to college counselors, high schools and nonwhite communities.

