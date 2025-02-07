U.S. federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's "buyout" plan for gov't workers

February 07, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A federal judge in the U.S. city of Boston on Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's plan to reduce federal employees by offering them financial incentives.

The ruling came hours before the midnight deadline for workers to apply for the deferred resignation program, which has been commonly described as a buyout.

The judge said there would be a hearing on Monday next week, in which he will weigh arguments over whether the move is legal. Already, over 60,000 federal employees have accepted the offer.

Buyouts were also offered to all employees of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Tuesday.

The White House's goal is to cut up to 10 percent of the federal workforce via buyouts, local media reported.

The Trump administration also plans to slash the staff members of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) from more than 10,000 to fewer than 300, U.S. media reported.

It remains unclear whether this sweeping reduction will be permanent or temporary.

