Slovenian president criticizes U.S. sanctions against ICC

LJUBLJANA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar said on Friday that U.S. sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) undermine the foundations of international criminal law.

"These sanctions represent a blatant disregard for the rule of law as the bedrock of modern international relations," Musar said in a statement.

She expressed support for the initiative of the States Parties to the Rome Statute to stand up for the independent international organization based in The Hague and its personnel.

"The U.S. is sending a dangerous message: that ICC judges will be punished simply for pursuing justice against those suspected of grave crimes," she said, adding that the only assurance individuals should have against prosecution is that they "are not complicit in the most heinous crimes against humanity."

Slovenia's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said Friday that judicial institutions should be protected against threats.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, Feb. 4, 2025. Trump met with Netanyahu here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC, claiming that the court has engaged in "illegitimate and baseless actions" targeting America and its close ally Israel.

On Nov. 21, 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, citing alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity they committed during Israel's military operation in Gaza. Its arrest warrants also included Hamas commander Mohammed Deif at that time.

Slovenia recognized the state of Palestine last June and continues to support a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

