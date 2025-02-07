Foreign visitors experience China's improved mobile payment environment over Spring Festival

Tourists from France enjoy a soup dumpling at Yuyuan Garden Mall in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Foreign visitors in China experienced a smoother, more convenient travel environment during this year's Spring Festival, thanks to improvements to the country's mobile payment systems.

The latest data from the People's Bank of China shows that the volume of transactions made by international tourists during the Chinese New Year holiday, which ran from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 this year, surged significantly from last year. The total number of cross-border transactions processed by China UnionPay and NetsUnion Clearing Corporation increased 124.54 percent, and the total transaction value grew 90.49 percent.

This jump in payment activity reflects not only the growing appeal of China as a travel destination but also the seamless integration of mobile payment systems for foreign visitors.

In cities like Shanghai, foreign tourists can now use international credit cards or mobile payment apps such as Alipay for shopping, dining and sightseeing, which allowed tourists to enjoy the cultural experiences on offer fully during the Chinese New Year.

German tourist Carla Uhrmacher, who visited the famous Yuyuan Garden in the eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai, was impressed by the ease with which she could use her mobile payment app to buy traditional Chinese crafts and souvenirs. "Whether using Visa or Mastercard, or mobile payment systems, it's all very seamless," she noted, highlighting how accessible these payment methods are for international visitors.

This Spring Festival saw an increase in payment transactions and a significant rise in the number of foreign visitors to China. Inbound arrivals during this year's Spring Festival hit a record high, with a 150 percent year-on-year leap reported, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, told a press conference on Wednesday, citing data from third-party platforms.

While popular destinations such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou continued to attract large numbers of foreign travelers during the holiday, cities like Suzhou, Xi'an, Chengdu and Xiamen emerged as new favorites for international tourists using mobile payment services, Alipay data shows.

This surge in international visitors can be largely attributed to China's ongoing efforts to enhance its payment services for foreigners. The country has made it easier for international travelers to use their foreign credit cards by allowing them to link these cards directly to popular Chinese mobile payment platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay.

An increasing number of international e-wallets are now also supported for use in China. Alipay, for example, now allows users to link 13 different overseas e-wallets from countries like the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore.

Though cashless payment services have improved significantly, foreign tourists can also take advantage of a network of nearly 70,000 bank branches, 320,000 ATMs, and currency exchange facilities across the country.

This year's Spring Festival also saw a notable increase in foreigner spending, particularly in cities like Beijing, where tourists from various countries flocked to shopping areas such as Qianmen Street to purchase souvenirs, local teas and trendy clothing.

This spending boom is backed by figures, with the number of transactions made by foreign visitors on WeChat increasing 134 percent compared to last year's Spring Festival, and with the total spent via Alipay rising 150 percent during the first five days of the holiday. These figures reflect not only the convenience of mobile payments but also the growing enthusiasm of foreign tourists to purchase Chinese goods and immerse themselves in local culture.

An increasingly open China is becoming an even more attractive destination for international tourists as Chinese New Year is celebrated globally, and as payment services continue to improve, analysts in China have noted. And these improved payment experiences will make China travel even smoother and more enjoyable for international visitors.

