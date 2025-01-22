Convenient financial services to be provided during Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 16:50, January 22, 2025

HARBIN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Organizers of the 9th Asian Winter Games will provide safe, convenient, high-quality, and efficient financial support services for both domestic and international visitors, Zhang Haihua, deputy secretary-general of the organizing committee, announced on Wednesday.

Zhang explained that the organizers have developed a "2+4+3" financial payment service guarantee system, focusing on practical needs in areas such as dining, accommodation, transportation, tourism, shopping, entertainment, and medical services. The "2" refers to coordinating the construction of two main service areas (the event and the city). The "4" consists of four key financial services (account services, overseas card acceptance, cash exchange, and mobile payments). The "3" covers three support mechanisms (a command system, a security team, and an emergency management system).

Financial services will be provided at all competition venues, Zhang said, adding that the Heilongjiang Branch of the People's Bank of China has organized institutions such as the Bank of China and Harbin Bank to complete preparatory work, including infrastructure and payment environment upgrades.

13 foreign currency exchange stations, one foreign currency exchange machine, and 23 self-service ATMs have been set up at the venues, with all consumption scenarios there accepting foreign cards.

Additionally, two bank outlets located near the Huaqi Hotel in the Athletes' Village will offer comprehensive financial services to a variety of customer groups. The event organizers have also formed a special working team and support team for financial services during the Games and established emergency response plans.

Over 1,300 bank outlets citywide will handle foreign currency exchange, and more than 5,800 merchants will accept foreign card payments, meeting settlement needs for event guests.

One foreign currency exchange machine has been installed at Harbin Taiping International Airport and another at the Central Street tourist distribution center, each offering 18 types of foreign currency exchange services. Banks have distributed over 690,000 e-wallets, totaling 294 million yuan (about 40.4 million U.S. dollars), to key merchants and taxi services, further optimizing the cash circulation environment.

