Exoskeleton climbing device debuts at Mount Taishan, assists tourist during Spring Festival

People's Daily Online) 14:07, February 06, 2025

An exoskeleton device made its debut at Mount Taishan in east China's Shandong Province, assisting a tourist as he ascended the mountain on the second day of the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival. "I feel like someone is pulling me uphill," said the tourist, drawing attention from nearby spectators.

A man wearing the exoskeleton climbs Mount Taishan. (Photo/Taishanwanbao)

According to a staff member from Taishan Cultural Tourism Group, the exoskeleton is designed to help users ascend Mount Taishan and can also be utilized for activities such as fitness, running, walking and climbing stairs.

Weighing just 1.8 kilograms, the exoskeleton features an ergonomic design and incorporates technologies like dynamics, electronics and artificial intelligence. It tracks the movement of climbers' lower limbs and provides support to reduce leg strain, helping users reach the summit.

Photo shows the exoskeleton. (Photo/Taishanwanbao)

The exoskeleton operates for more than five hours on a single charge, covering approximately 14 kilometers. Older adults who wish to enjoy the views of Mount Taishan without relying on the cable car can use the device to facilitate their ascent.

The exoskeleton is currently in the trial phase and is expected to be mass-produced and launched in early March.

