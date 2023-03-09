Paraplegic tries exoskeleton robot for rehabilitation training in SW China

March 09, 2023

A paraplegic walks with the help of an exoskeleton robot developed by the Robotics Research Center at University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A scientific researcher from the Robotics Research Center at University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) checks on an exoskeleton robot in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A paraplegic tries the exoskeleton robot for a rehabilitation training with the help of a scientific researcher from the Robotics Research Center at University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A paraplegic stands up with the help of an exoskeleton robot developed by the Robotics Research Center at University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

