Researchers design wearable device for lateral resistance walk exercise

Xinhua) 16:46, October 11, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have proposed a novel hip exoskeleton, which can strengthen hip adductors by applying active resistance torque during lateral walking.

Lateral resistance walk exercise is a popular method for fitness and rehabilitation training. However, current methods such as lateral band walks cannot actively control the resistance training intensity.

The researchers from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Northeastern University designed a spatial linkage mechanism of the hip exoskeleton and fabricated a prototype, as well as established a dynamic model of transmission system coupling exoskeleton and human body.

They achieved increased muscle activation in the gluteus medius and tensor fascia latae in a wearable test, according to the research article recently published in the journal IEEE/ASME Transactions on Mechatronics.

The muscle activities were evaluated on ten healthy male subjects walking laterally at a speed of one step per second. The muscle activation of gluteus medius and tensor fascia latae were increased by about six times and 16 times, respectively, China Science Daily reported on Wednesday.

The results demonstrate that the proposed hip exoskeleton can be applied to the lateral resistance walk exercise and improve muscle activities of hip adductors.

