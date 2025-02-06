Xi signs order to promulgate revised regulations on military equipment research

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to promulgate a set of revised regulations on scientific research related to military equipment.

The regulations set rules for the quality control, cost management, acceptance procedures, support measures, and safety and confidentiality issues of relevant work.

The regulations, comprising 49 articles in eight chapters, will take effect on March 1.

They clearly outline a vision for relevant work that features high quality, efficiency, low costs and sustainable development, spelling out a development model that integrates original innovation, independent research and development, controllability and open exchange.

The document orders accelerated efforts to achieve self-reliance and build up strength in equipment-related scientific research, and emphasizes an innovation-driven approach to and improved planning for relevant issues.

It also stipulates enhanced supervision and regulation, with detailed accountability rules.

