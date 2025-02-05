China's landmark trade corridor sees surge in transported goods

Xinhua) 09:14, February 05, 2025

A train runs on the railway that constitutes part of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

NANNING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a key logistics network connecting China's western regions to global markets, has transported a record 104,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) via intermodal rail-sea service in January, up 30.9 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Nanning Group.

It was the fastest year to surpass the milestone volume of 100,000 TEUs since its opening in 2017 and 15 days earlier than 2024.

"In January, phosphate rock powder, zinc concentrate, pyrophyllite, paper pulp and other goods were shipped in large quantities, and the demand for new year goods such as rapeseed oil and rice was also strong. About 24 trains were arriving and departing at the station every day," said Wei Wenkang, head of the East Station of Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a hub station on the corridor.

With an operational hub based in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, this trade corridor connects global ports via railways, sea routes and highways through southern Chinese provincial regions such as Guangxi and Yunnan. The cargo service now covers 157 points in 73 domestic cities and expands its reach to 555 ports in 127 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)