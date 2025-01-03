China's logistics activity hits 2024 high in December

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector activity reached its highest level of 2024 in December, buoyed by supportive policies and market dynamics, industry data showed Friday.

The index tracking prosperity of the country's logistics market climbed to 53.1 percent, representing an increase of 0.3 percentage points from November, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Total logistics volume index rose for the fifth consecutive month and all regions showed balanced growth in business volume, with the eastern region registering the most significant rise, the data showed.

