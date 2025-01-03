Home>>
China's logistics activity hits 2024 high in December
(Xinhua) 11:06, January 03, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector activity reached its highest level of 2024 in December, buoyed by supportive policies and market dynamics, industry data showed Friday.
The index tracking prosperity of the country's logistics market climbed to 53.1 percent, representing an increase of 0.3 percentage points from November, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
Total logistics volume index rose for the fifth consecutive month and all regions showed balanced growth in business volume, with the eastern region registering the most significant rise, the data showed.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Landmark trade corridor reports record annual train volume in 2024
- Subway delivering parcels, a boost to low-carbon logistics underway
- China's logistics sector sustains steady growth in November
- China’s 2024 logistics volume expected to reach 360 trillion yuan
- Logistics optimization to underpin economic growth in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.