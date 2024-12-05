China's logistics sector sustains steady growth in November

A staff member distributes parcels at the workshop of a logistics company in Lanshan County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Peng Hua/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector continued steady expansion in November thanks to growing logistics demand, an industry report showed Wednesday.

The index tracking the country's logistics market stood at 52.8 percent in November, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, and the index is the highest this year, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The growth of business volume in the eastern, central and western regions of China is balanced.

The business volume index in the eastern and western regions exceeded 52 percent, up 0.3 and 0.2 percentage points, respectively, month on month. The business volume index in the central region hit 53.7 percent, up 0.1 percentage points month on month, and the index is much higher than the national level.

In terms of industries, the business volume index of railway transportation, air transportation and postal express delivery hit 55.8 percent, 56.2 percent and 70.6 percent, respectively.

On Tuesday, the government said it has released a plan to build a modern commercial circulation system that integrates domestic and global markets, bridges urban and rural areas, aligns production with sales and ensures efficient operations.

The plan, scheduled to be completed by 2027, was issued by nine state organs, including the Ministry of Commerce.

To ensure timely completion, the country will further improve its logistics and distribution systems covering counties, townships and villages, and accelerate the growth of new business models like livestream e-commerce.

