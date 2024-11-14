Interview: FedEx Asia Pacific president upbeat about China's thriving logistics sector

QINGDAO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's thriving logistics sector is embracing innovation and promoting the global market with enhanced connectivity, creating new opportunities for transportation companies, said Kawal Preet, president of Asia Pacific, Federal Express Corporation (FedEx).

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of FedEx's operations in China, the global express giant has made significant investments since the beginning of this year, including the opening of a new Chinese headquarters office in Shanghai and the launch of a new flight cargo service between China and the United States. These developments demonstrate FedEx's continuous dedication to the Chinese market, Preet said during an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

"In response to the significant growth of the Chinese market, we have increased our investment and infrastructure upgrades in China," said Preet, adding that FedEx will continue to expand its investment in China, a market filled with opportunities.

In the 2023 International Logistics Performance Index (LPI) released by the World Bank, the Chinese mainland is ranked 19th in this regard among 139 countries and regions listed.

"China has been making progress in creating a world-class logistics framework, positioning the country as a global logistics hub," she said, adding that smart logistics solutions supported by technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), improve efficiency, and empower logistics infrastructure with enhanced connectivity.

While benefiting from the significant development of China's logistics infrastructure, FedEx identifies some key trends that guide their endeavors. "China's dual circulation strategy, as well as the implementation of new quality productive forces, clearly shows that the logistics industry is embracing innovation," she said.

To meet the demands of an evolving market, FedEx is continuously exploring and investing in a variety of emerging technologies, and expanding its sustainability effort. These endeavours aim to provide reliable global delivery and smart digital solutions that contribute to the advancement of China's logistics infrastructure, Preet noted.

According to the latest data released by China's State Post Bureau, the cumulative volume of completed international/Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan express deliveries from January to September this year reached 2.67 billion pieces, representing a 24.9-percent year-on-year increase.

"Given China's strong performance in cross-border transportation, our objective is to make significant headway in this area." Currently, FedEx serves six international airports in China, operates over 300 international cargo flights per week, and is committed to the continued growth of cross-border cargo in the country through enhancements to its logistics network.

On the day of the interview, which was conducted Monday, FedEx announced the increased frequency of international cargo flight connecting the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao to the United States, alongside the inauguration of its Qingdao international gateway facility.

"By leveraging Qingdao's geographical significance in air logistics, the increased frequency will facilitate the cargo transportation within the Asia-Pacific region and between East China and North America," Preet stated.

This year marks the fifth consecutive year that FedEx has participated in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded over the weekend. "CIIE enables FedEx to analyze market trends, establish forward-looking and targeted development strategies as we expand our business and drive innovation," According to Preet.

Furthermore, the company experienced firsthand China's commitment to promoting a high level of opening up during the CIIE. "It not only helps an increasing number of businesses share the opportunities of the Chinese market, but also assists Chinese companies in entering global markets," she said.

"We have been an active participant in high-level forums and organizations, including the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) and the China Development Forum (CDF), that promote the global exchanges," Preet emphasized, adding that FedEx will be committed to advocating for constructive trade relations between the U.S. and China and empowering the development of areas that are significant to the peoples of both countries.

Since becoming a panda transportation provider in 2000, FedEx has had the privilege of transporting 21 pandas to and from China with 12 cross-border transports.

"The panda movements are close to my heart, as we believe they play an important role in fostering global friendship," said Preet. "As FedEx accompanies pandas to various destinations around the world or back to their home country, we witness the love and affection for pandas within the global community."

