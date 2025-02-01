Feature: How low-altitude economy is transforming a remote town in southwest China

CHENGDU, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- The winter morning of Jan. 20 in the mountainous town of Chewang, located in southwest China's Sichuan Province, began for Yuan Tao, the Party chief of Chewang, with two pieces of good news.

The newly established drone transportation company in the town, just two months ago, had already secured orders through the end of the year, with expected tax revenue nearing 600,000 yuan (about 83,684 U.S. dollars), while a local bamboo processing company was planning to expand its production capacity in 2025.

According to Yuan's calculations, excluding the income boost for locals, the town is projected to generate a record tax revenue of over 1.2 million yuan in 2025, marking a substantial increase of more than 20 percent compared to 2024. He quickly realized that the reason behind this surge was clear: the low-altitude economy.

But how did this small town, located at the crossroads of Sichuan and Guizhou, some 1,900 km from the Chinese capital, Beijing, become associated with the burgeoning low-altitude economy? The story behind this is truly fascinating.

Before 2024, the town, with a population of over 23,000 spread across one community and seven villages, was primarily known for its bamboo industry. Most of the local farmers had never ventured beyond Luzhou, let alone seen a drone in person.

It all began in early September 2024, when Wang Fei, head of Sichuan Honghuang Technology Co., Ltd., a company specializing in drone operations, was informed about Chewang's bamboo resources during a business matchmaking workshop in Luzhou.

Wang then visited Chewang intending to establish a cableway to help local villagers transport bamboo down from the mountains.

Surrounding Chewang are bamboo forests that span over 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), making it one of the core bamboo production areas in Luzhou. However, due to the mountainous terrain, transporting bamboo harvested from the hilltops is a major challenge, often leading villagers to watch their bamboo "naturally perish" as they struggle to move it.

Rather than building a cableway, Wang thought to himself, why not transport the bamboo directly with drones?

After conducting a field survey, Wang presented the idea to Yuan, pointing out that many of the bamboo groves were located within 300 meters of rural roads, making them ideal for low-altitude drone transport.

In early November, Wang brought a team of professionals to demonstrate the bamboo transportation process.

Following the instructions, a drone took off with a roughly 10-meter-long rope descending vertically onto a harvested bamboo grove. A villager swiftly bound a 50-kg bundle of bamboo, and the drone, carrying the bundle, flew about 300 meters before unloading it on a flat area beside the village road -- all within just five minutes.

It was an eye-opening experience for Yuan and his fellow villagers. "I thought this could only happen in a movie," Yuan told Xinhua. "How can such a 'big toy plane' do something like this?"

A major bamboo producer in Luzhou, Chewang alone is home to 70,000 mu of bamboo forest, with more than half located in hilly areas. "Using drones can solve over 70 percent of the transportation challenges for bamboo in our town," he said.

Following the drone demonstration, the people of Chewang decided to move ahead. On Nov. 28, Sichuan Qingmu Tianque Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in the town, with a registered capital of 3 million yuan. The company's operations cover public air transport, general aviation services and air cargo packaging.

"We can't miss the opportunities brought by the low-altitude economy," Yuan said, noting that the following day, the first batch of nine drones began operations.

Zhou Jiangtao, a bamboo buyer and frequent visitor to Chewang, was stunned by the "revolutionary" changes that had taken place in just three months.

He explained that, just the day before, the drones had transported four tonnes of bamboo from the mountains, and by the following morning, they had a total of around 10 tonnes, just enough for one truck.

Before the introduction of drone transport, it took three villagers about three days to move one tonne of bamboo across a straight-line distance of just 200 meters.

"With a daily wage of 150 yuan per person for workers transporting bamboo and a market price of 500 yuan per tonne, our bamboo farmers were barely making any money," Yuan said.

However, with drone transport, covering the same distance means that moving one tonne of bamboo requires 20 drone trips, which can be completed in just two hours at a cost of 200 yuan.

Wang Dongshui, from Jiuqiao Village, was one of the first to experience drone transport. "Previously, the bamboo we planted on the mountain was so difficult to sell, as no one came to collect it. Since December, all the bamboo from my seven mu of land has been transported by drone, earning me over 3,000 yuan," he said.

"Our business is thriving, even though our company is still young," Wang Fei chimed in cheerfully. "With our current capacity, we have orders lined up until the end of 2025."

Looking ahead, Yuan said that, following the delivery of an additional 30 drones as part of the cooperation agreement with the company, they plan to expand their business from Chewang to surrounding areas in Luzhou, the city of Yibin, and even the neighboring Chishui City in Guizhou Province.

The company will also initiate training programs for drone operators, Yuan noted.

SKILLED WORKFORCE

At the drone pilot training base of Luzhou Vocational and Technical College, 40 retired military personnel are grouped into teams to operate four drones for flight practice. The veterans are currently undergoing a three-month training program to develop their drone application skills.

Meanwhile, in one of the college's teaching buildings, students enrolled in the 2024 drone application technology program are undergoing simulated flight training at the virtual drone simulation center.

The training base boasts a standardized runway measuring 140 meters in length and 40 meters in width. To meet the training requirements, the college has also applied for an airborne space of 300 meters in height, covering an area of 50 square kilometers.

The drone training base is also equipped with advanced virtual simulation training devices, along with facilities such as a drone hangar and fully equipped training classrooms.

"Our college serves as a cradle for cultivating drone technology talent in Luzhou," said Bao Xuedong, vice president of Luzhou Vocational and Technical College, adding that Luzhou is the first city in the province to launch cooperative school programs linked to low-altitude economy disciplines.

"The training is helping me become a more employable 'near-professional,'" said Wen Yonggang, a student enrolled in the drone application technology program since September.

He noted that he chose this major not only to fulfill his dream of "serving the nation through aviation" but also because of the rapidly developing drone industry, which offers vast potential and promising career prospects.

In his spare time, Wen participates in various activities through the college's drone association to gain more practical experience.

"By the time I graduate, I hope to earn both a certificate in drone maintenance and a drone pilot license," he said.

Since the launch of its first admissions for low-altitude economy-related programs, the vocational college has seen a surge in applications.

The first batch of 148 students began their full-day training in September. Community training in drone applications is also gaining momentum, with the first group of 40 retired military veterans now receiving drone application skills training.

"Acquiring an additional professional skill opens up more employment opportunities for me in the future," said Zhou Yidong, a university student and veteran who has long been interested in drones.

He noted that the local veterans' affairs bureau provided this training opportunity, which he immediately enrolled in, even taking leave from his university to participate.

China's central government has identified the low-altitude economy as a key sector for developing new quality productive forces, with the Sichuan provincial government taking significant steps to promote its growth.

In 2025, the college initiated partnerships with the Ordnance Science and Research Academy of China under China North Industries Group Corporation, and China's major commercial unmanned aerial vehicle company JOUAV, which is based in Sichuan's provincial capital Chengdu, to establish an industrial academy, according to Bao.

They have launched programs in drone application technology and satellite communication and navigation technology, aimed at forming a skilled workforce for drone production, manufacturing and application industries.

Looking ahead, Bao said the college plans to expand partnerships with leading enterprises to jointly establish a low-altitude flight school and develop productive drone training bases on campus. This initiative aims to cultivate high-quality professionals to support the growth of smart manufacturing and the low-altitude economy in Luzhou.

