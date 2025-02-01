Canada deploys investigators to Washington for midair collision involving Bombardier

Emergency vehicles are seen at Washington's Reagan National Airport, the United States, on Jan. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

OTTAWA, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Canada has sent a team of investigators following a midair collision accident in Washington, D.C. involving American Airlines flight 5342, a Bombardier aircraft.

In a statement on Friday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it had deployed two investigators to support the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in their investigation into the crash involving Bombardier CRJ-700 aircraft.

Information on the progress and the findings of the investigation cannot be publicly released without the express consent of the NTSB. In keeping with this convention, the TSB will not be able to comment on the investigation, according to the statement.

Transport Canada confirmed Thursday that given that Canada is the State of Design of the airplane involved, the TSB had deployed two investigators and Transport Canada had appointed an advisor from its Minister's Observer/Technical Advisor Program to support the TSB investigators.

Bombardier is a Canadian business jet manufacturer, headquartered in Montreal.

The Wednesday midair collision involved an American Airlines regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, and a military Black Hawk helicopter with three U.S. Army soldiers. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed there are no survivors in the collision.

