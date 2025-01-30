Trump orders preparation at Guantanamo Bay for detention of 30,000 migrants

Xinhua) 13:18, January 30, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will instruct the Pentagon and the Homeland Security Department to prepare a facility for 30,000 migrants at Guantanamo Bay, a U.S. naval base located on the southeastern coast of Cuba.

"We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. This will double our capacity immediately," Trump made the remarks before he signed the Laken Riley Act at the White House.

The Laken Riley Act, which mandates the detention of undocumented migrants charged with certain crimes, was approved by Congress earlier this month. It marks the first major legislation of the new administration.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told CNN that the base could be reserved to detain what she described as "the worst of the worst."

During his campaign, Trump promised to carry out large-scale deportations of illegal immigrants once he took office. After his inauguration on Jan. 20, deportation operations have ramped up in several parts of the United States, reportedly focusing on criminals.

On Sunday alone, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made nearly 1,000 arrests, with lots of activity taking place in the southeastern part of the country, Fox News cited various ICE field offices as saying.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)