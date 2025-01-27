U.S. orders suspension of visa issuance on Colombian gov't officials

Xinhua) 12:32, January 27, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday ordered the suspension of visa issuance on Colombian government officials and their family members, following Colombia's refusal to allow in deportation flights carrying immigrants.

"Secretary Rubio is now authorizing travel sanctions on individuals and their families, who were responsible for the interference of U.S. repatriation flight operations," the State Department said in a press release.

The measures will continue until Colombia meets its obligations to accept the return of its own citizens, the press release said.

The United States will impose 25 percent tariffs, which will increase to 50 percent in one week, on all goods coming into the United States from Colombia, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social earlier Sunday.

Trump also announced enhanced customs inspections on travelers and cargo from Colombia on national security grounds.

In response, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on social media that "your blockade doesn't scare me," and that Colombia would respond by raising tariff on U.S. goods.

