Home>>
Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Washington's Reagan Airport
(Xinhua) 13:24, January 30, 2025
WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- A passenger jet collided with a helicopter on Wednesday while landing at Washington's Reagan National Airport, said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
There is no information on casualties and the collision remains under investigation. A black hawk helicopter collided with a passenger jet, according to Fox News.
Local police and fire department said search and rescue is ongoing after the crash.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. former senator sentenced 11 years in prison on bribery case
- U.S. Fed keeps interest rates unchanged at 4.25-4.5 pct as inflation picks up
- U.S. not to impose tariffs as Colombia agrees to accept deportees: White House
- U.S. orders suspension of visa issuance on Colombian gov't officials
- LA Schools struggle to rebuild after devastating wildfires
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.