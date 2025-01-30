Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Washington's Reagan Airport

Xinhua) 13:24, January 30, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- A passenger jet collided with a helicopter on Wednesday while landing at Washington's Reagan National Airport, said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

There is no information on casualties and the collision remains under investigation. A black hawk helicopter collided with a passenger jet, according to Fox News.

Local police and fire department said search and rescue is ongoing after the crash.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)