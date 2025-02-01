Chinese EV maker Zeekr launches ultra-fast charging network in Israel

Xinhua) 09:36, February 01, 2025

JERUSALEM, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zeekr has launched an ultra-fast charging network across Israel, according to a statement issued by Zeekr Israel on Thursday.

The charging network, called Zeekr Power, suits various EV brands, and Zeekr car owners will pay a reduced rate for charging.

Zeekr launched sales in the Israeli market in early 2024 and has since offered two models, the mid-size shooting brake sedan Zeekr 001 and the subcompact luxury crossover SUV Zeekr X, in the country.

According to the statement, eight charging sites will be initially installed. On the new charging network, Zeekr X vehicles could be charged up to 252 km in 15 minutes, while Zeekr 001 cars will be charged 279 km in the same period. Charging will be done with a dedicated Zeekr chip or via an app.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)