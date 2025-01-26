China's machinery trade group challenges EU's EV anti-subsidy duties in court

Xinhua) 09:58, January 26, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) has filed a legal challenge with the General Court of the European Union against the European Commission's decision to impose five-year anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

In a statement, the CCCME said the lawsuit contests the European Commission's final ruling, announced on Oct. 29, 2024, which imposed definitive countervailing duties on EVs produced in China.

The chamber is accusing the European Commission of violating the European Union's anti-subsidy regulations through wrongful practices and rulings during its investigation.

Acting on behalf of relevant Chinese automakers, the CCCME will continue to defend the lawful rights and interests of China's EV industry via judicial proceedings, the statement added.

