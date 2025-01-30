Maldives president extends Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people

Xinhua) 10:27, January 30, 2025

COLOMBO, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Chinese people on Wednesday during the Spring Festival celebrations.

"May this year bring prosperity, health, and happiness to the people of China," Muizzu said in a post on the social media platform "X" (formerly Twitter).

Muizzu said that the Maldives cherishes its close and enduring friendship with China, adding the two countries have built a partnership based on mutual respect and shared aspirations.

"As we welcome the new year, I am confident that our strong ties will be transformed to bring greater benefits to both our nations," Muizzu said.

