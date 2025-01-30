Home>>
Maldives president extends Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people
(Xinhua) 10:27, January 30, 2025
COLOMBO, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Chinese people on Wednesday during the Spring Festival celebrations.
"May this year bring prosperity, health, and happiness to the people of China," Muizzu said in a post on the social media platform "X" (formerly Twitter).
Muizzu said that the Maldives cherishes its close and enduring friendship with China, adding the two countries have built a partnership based on mutual respect and shared aspirations.
"As we welcome the new year, I am confident that our strong ties will be transformed to bring greater benefits to both our nations," Muizzu said.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: pay visits
- Shenzhou-19 astronauts send Spring Festival greetings from space station
- Festive atmosphere everywhere as Spring Festival comes
- Lion, dragon dances staged in Cambodia to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Railway policewoman maintains smooth traffic during Spring Festival travel rush
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.