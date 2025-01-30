Sri Lankan president extends Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people

January 30, 2025

COLOMBO, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has recently extended Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese people.

"As a nation with an illustrious cultural heritage, China places great importance on safeguarding its traditions while creatively utilizing its cultural legacy for national advancement," Dissanayake said.

He noted that China's enduring friendship with Sri Lanka is characterized by strong cultural ties nurtured along the historic Silk Road.

"Both our nations share the common goal of promoting peace and ensuring a better quality of life for all people. Accordingly, Sri Lanka remains dedicated to working alongside China with renewed determination to achieve our shared aspirations," Dissanayake said.

