People visit Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing
Tourists participate in a game to pray for good fortune on a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists visit a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists watch a Yingge dance performance on a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province that merges opera, dance, and martial arts. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A performance is staged on a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists watch a stilt performance on a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists visit a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists visit a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists visit a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists visit a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists watch a performance on a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists visit a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: pay visits
- Shenzhou-19 astronauts send Spring Festival greetings from space station
- Festive atmosphere everywhere as Spring Festival comes
- Lion, dragon dances staged in Cambodia to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Railway policewoman maintains smooth traffic during Spring Festival travel rush
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.