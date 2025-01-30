We Are China

People visit Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:53, January 30, 2025

Tourists participate in a game to pray for good fortune on a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists visit a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists watch a Yingge dance performance on a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province that merges opera, dance, and martial arts. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A performance is staged on a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists watch a stilt performance on a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists watch a performance on a Spring Festival temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

